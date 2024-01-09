Law and Justice MP, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, during the Man of Freedom 2023 gala of the weekly ‘Sieci’ / by: Telewizja wPolsce.pl
„Those who have assaulted Polish freedom must know that an attack on Polish freedom is the first step towards a sentence on themselves, a sentence that is written someplace deep in the pages of history”
— emphasized Law and Justice MP, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, at the Man of Freedom 2023 gala of the weekly „Sieci”.
NBP CEO Prof. Adam Glapinski has been honoured with the Man of Freedom 2023 award of the weekly „Sieci”. Speakers at the gala included among others former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
„Tusk’s gendarmes can knock on every Polish door”.
Freedom is a basic principle that guides us all and to which we are able to sacrifice everything. This freedom has been ruthlessly attacked recently in Poland. Today we are witnessing an increasingly Orwellian world that we thought belonged to the past. The attack on institutions empowered by the constitution, laws, is being referred to as the restoration of the rule of law. The attack on people who have been fighting corruption is being referred to as administering justice. The attack on people who insist on free speech, the right to any media pluralism, is called restoring freedom in the media. Please pay attention to this Orwellian confusion of concepts
— the former prime minister said.
„Those who fought against corruption are destined to go to jail”
The former prime minister referred to the case of Maciej Wąsik and Mariusz Kamiński.
Such a vicious attack on the freedom of people who have fought against corruption for years is a clear signal - the old is coming back and the old is to come back. This is a signal for all those who reigned in the Third Republic: get out of your pits, now it is your time to come. Those who fought against corruption are to go to jail. There is no better news for a criminal than a policeman locked up in prison. There is no consent of the Law and Justice Party and the circles close to freedom; there is no consent to such unlawful actions on the part of the Tusk government. (…) Today each and every one of us must become a man of freedom
— he said.
Tłum. K.J.
