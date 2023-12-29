Law and Justice Party submits a motion for a vote of no confidence against Sienkiewicz! An attack on public media in the background. Blaszczak: "These are the methods used in Russia"

Mariusz Błaszczak (second from the right) / autor: PAP/Leszek Szymański
Mariusz Błaszczak (second from the right) / autor: PAP/Leszek Szymański

Law and Justice MP Mariusz Blaszczak has announced that the Law and Justice Party (PiS) will file a motion of no confidence against the Minister of Culture and National Heritage Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz.

If the coalition wanted to change the legal order on December 13, that’s what parliament is for (…), and not bringing in a security company at 3 a.m.

— Blaszczak said at a press conference.

These are methods taken from the East. These are methods used in Russia, Belarus. We do not accept that they should be employed in our country

— he added.

Turning off the TVP Info signal

The Law and Justice MP also referred to the switching off of the TVP Info signal.

The last time such an incident took place 40 years ago. It occurred on December 13, 1981. We do not consent to this either

— he stressed.

Tłum. K.J.

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Możesz wspólnie z nami bronić Polski i prawdy. www.wesprzyj.wpolityce.pl Możesz wspólnie z nami bronić Polski i prawdy. www.wesprzyj.wpolityce.pl Możesz wspólnie z nami bronić Polski i prawdy. www.wesprzyj.wpolityce.pl

Komentarze

Liczba komentarzy: 0