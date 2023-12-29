Law and Justice MP Mariusz Blaszczak has announced that the Law and Justice Party (PiS) will file a motion of no confidence against the Minister of Culture and National Heritage Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz.
If the coalition wanted to change the legal order on December 13, that’s what parliament is for (…), and not bringing in a security company at 3 a.m.
— Blaszczak said at a press conference.
These are methods taken from the East. These are methods used in Russia, Belarus. We do not accept that they should be employed in our country
— he added.
Turning off the TVP Info signal
The Law and Justice MP also referred to the switching off of the TVP Info signal.
The last time such an incident took place 40 years ago. It occurred on December 13, 1981. We do not consent to this either
— he stressed.
