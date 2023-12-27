EXCLUSIVE

Are the security agencies storming the headquarters of the public media in fact special services? "There are a lot of our forces out there, disguised even as police"

Police in front of TVP headquarters / autor: wPolityce.pl
Are the security agencies storming the headquarters of the public media on the orders of the usurpers actually special services? There is information emerging that sheds new light on the matter.

A person affiliated with the special services, requesting anonymity, has informed us that, in fact, all that we are witnessing is in fact a special services operation. Both in the fine details and also on a personal level:

To the best of my knowledge, this security force is in fact special service officers. ABW (Internal Security Agency) or other services.

There are a lot of our forces there, disguised even as police, but I think there are other services from outside as well

— says our source.

We should recall that the resources of the special services were also used to strike the broadcast of TVP Info. It was taken over by people who followed orders from the outside - either voluntarily or forcibly.

Minister of Culture Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, who is leading the action to pacify the public media, is a man from the sphere of special services. According to media reports, he took over the Ministry of Culture with the sole purpose of illegally taking over the public media.

