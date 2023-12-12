The European Conservatives and Reformists increasingly see themselves as the real upholders of the European Treaties. ECR Group Co-Chairman Nicola Procaccini has drastically rejected a draft in the European Parliament that will be voted on tomorrow in Strasbourg, which is intended to give the controversial Spitzenkandidaten system a new boost.
Procaccini said:
„The Parliament cannot arrogate to itself tasks that it does not have. It is quite clear that the renewed attempt by this House to assume a more direct role in determining the leadership of the European Commission stems from the knowledge that the majority of the 27 states of the Union are now led by the centre-right.”
Procaccini also railed against the ongoing efforts of the „turbo-Europeans”, who are still trying to undermine the competences of the Member States time and again:
„This is nothing new, at least for us Italian right-wing conservatives, who have been supporters of the European Union since 1957, when those who today pose as turbo-Europeans coveted the Soviet Union and voted against the ratification of the Treaty of Rome”, he said.
Contrary to the treaties, the proposal provides for the parties to agree on a joint candidate for the Commission presidency directly after the European elections, before the European Council can make its own proposal. The EU treaties do not provide for a Spitzenkandidat system and the right of initiative lies with the Council, while the Parliament can only give its consent. The ECR Group sees the move as an attempt to centralise power within the EU and further limit the influence of the Member States.
Mr Procaccini reads in full:
„Thank you, Mr President, we live in strange times. One in which it falls to us European Conservatives and Reformists to preserve the Union’s founding treaties and defend them against the attempts at reform that are often proposed here. This is nothing new, at least for us Italian right-wing conservatives, who have been supporters of the European Union since 1957, when those who now pose as turbo-Europeans coveted the Soviet Union and voted against the ratification of the Treaty of Rome. And it is probably no coincidence that the left today is trying to recreate the dirigiste, absolutist, anti-democratic model that was typical of that political system.
It is the Council of European Governments, not the Parliament, which, according to the Lisbon Treaty, appoints the President of the Commission. Parliament can only accept this or not, but it cannot arrogate to itself tasks that it does not have. It is quite clear that the attempt to reinstate this House’s role in determining the leadership of the European Commission stems from the knowledge that the majority of the 27 states of the Union are now led by the centre-right.
Well, we would have defended what is written in the Treaties even if it were the other way round. Because we believe in a Europe of nations. The Europe of the founding fathers, not the Europe of their misbehaving children. We believe in the confederal union of the peoples of Europe. United only to do together what they could not do alone. The exact opposite of the federalist project that has been worked on in recent years and today. A project that works towards the dissolution of what is most precious to European citizens: a country to call home. This is what the 2024 elections will be about. And we will see who wins.”
