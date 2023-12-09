Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has thanked Poland for supporting its army in the war against Russia, especially for the supply of Krab cannon howitzers, which is called a „nightmare” for Russian occupants and a „weapon of victory.”
Today we would like to express our gratitude to our Polish partners at @MON_GOV_PL (Ministry of Defense) for their continued support, and in particular for providing us with the AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer
— the Ukrainian ministry wrote on the X platform.
The Krab has become one of the first 155mm caliber artillery weapons in the service of the Ukrainian army. The howitzer also became a nightmare for the occupants in the deft hands of Ukraine’s artillerymen
— it stressed.
The Ukrainians published a post about the Krab under the heading „Advent Calendar of the Ministry of Defense” and announced that in the following days there will be further information about the „armament of victory.”
The Polish support
The AHS Krab is a self-propelled cannon howitzer on a tracked chassis, manufactured by Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. Poland has transferred 18 such machines to Ukraine from the Polish Army’s inventory. At the same time, last year the Ukrainian side signed a contract with Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. for the construction of 56 Crabs.
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Poland has donated many types of military vehicles and equipment to Ukraine, which is now defending against Russia. These include Piorun portable anti-aircraft missile sets manufactured by the Polish Armaments Group and Grot carbines from Radom-based Lucznik.
Ukraine has ordered the delivery of 100 Rosomak combat infantry vehicles, used by the Polish army and manufactured by Rosomak S.A. in Siemianowice Slaskie. Deliveries of Rak self-propelled mortars were also reported. Ukraine has also received PT-91 and T-72 tanks, Leopard 2 tanks and MiG-29 fighters out of the Polish Army’s resources.
