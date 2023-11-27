„I received a strong mandate from the Poles. I take my words and commitments extremely seriously. I will certainly not veto laws that are good for Poland and Poles. And I strongly encourage those who will take power to act and fulfil their election promises”
— says President Andrzej Duda in an interview for the weekly „Sieci” and portal wPolityce.pl.
The editors of the portal wPolityce.pl present the 10 most interesting excerpts from Marzena Nykiel and Marcin Wikło’s conversation with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda.
1. „A specific form of revenge”.
On the one hand we hear beautiful-sounding slogans about democracy; on the other hand there is a specific form of revenge being implemented - against the United Right, against Elżbieta Witek, against Marek Pęk. A situation in which the largest parliamentary club, the grouping for which voters cast the most votes - more than 7.5 million - has no representatives in the authorities of the Sejm and Senate, has nothing to do with democratic principles.
2. Words of warning in the president’s address
To everyone. Also to the ones laughing at the time, Borys Budka and Donald Tusk, who ruled for eight years in Poland and then suffered a crushing defeat. After those years, Poles elected twice the independent rule of the United Right, which also did not avoid such temptation, if only by not electing at one time a representative of the Polish People’s Party to the presidium of the Sejm. Therefore, my words delivered in the address were a warning. To all groupings. Do not do unto another what is not pleasing to you. Because sooner or later it will come back to you. Politicians too often forget this.
3. „Donald Tusk is not my candidate for prime minister.”
I said that two candidates were presented to me during the consultations held at the presidential palace. I made my choice for the reasons I have already cited. I announced this in fact during the election campaign. In the first step, we are talking about choosing a presidential candidate for prime minister. I am the president, but Donald Tusk is not my candidate for prime minister.
4. Important declaration by PSL president
PSL leader Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz made it very clear that when they form the Council of Ministers, they will never agree to pass resolutions that undermine Polish sovereignty. „Never.” - he said. Such a situation immediately breaks the coalition. For me, this is a very clear and very important declaration.
5. „Democracy in Poland is stronger than ever.”
(…) democracy in Poland is flourishing. It is stronger than ever because a record number of Poles - more than 21 million - took part in the elections, but also because many highly diverse communities have their representatives. In fact, all groups of voters have their own representatives in the Parliament.
6. Rule of law as an unbreakable line
It is very clearly defined right in the Constitution and laws. This is the line of the rule of law. And I will never allow it to be crossed. I will use my constitutional prerogatives and act accordingly as the president is enabled by the constitution. In fact, I have already used the veto more than once. Now, too, I will not hesitate to do so if I find the ruling party attempts to violate constitutional standards, to circumvent or bend the laws in force in Poland.
7. Encouragement for the new government
I will also safeguard the major achievements of the past eight years, including the numerous social programs that have significantly improved the lives of Poles. I made a commitment to this by running for election and being elected twice. I received a strong mandate from the Polish people. I take my words and commitments extremely seriously. I will certainly not veto laws that are good for Poland and Poles. And I encourage those who come to power to act and fulfil their election promises.
8. Polish-Ukrainian relations
President Zelenski phoned to convey his wishes to the Poles on the occasion of Independence Day. It was a good conversation. I assured him that Ukraine has constant Polish support. Nothing has changed here. I support the Ukrainian matter in every international forum, I simply regard it as a Polish interest for it to survive as an independent state. So that it successfully defends itself against Russian aggression. My wife, like many Poles, is constantly involved in efforts to help Ukraine - in humanitarian aid, support for refugees staying in Poland, especially children, various kinds of training, helping doctors. So this topic is incredibly important to us all the time.
9. Will we stop the change of EU treaties?
The discussion that is generating more and more emotions in Poland cannot go in this direction, that whoever does not support the change is a supporter of Polexit. It is highly likely that some circles will try to shape the narrative around the issue of changing the European treaties, abolishing the principle of unanimity, trying to bring Poland into the eurozone, etc. in such a way. I do not agree with such putting of the matter.(…) I am unceasingly in favour of Poland’s membership in the European Union. It is in our own best interest. We have benefited from it, and we have developed economically. Poles have proven that it is possible to succeed in Europe, and the Union itself has benefited from our very presence. However, we want the Union that respects the sovereignty of the member states. The kind of Union we joined. And we should fight for such a Union on its forum. In the best interest of Poland and Europe.
10. The most important value
The most important value is an independent and strong Polish state, which we have been building for more than 30 years. No decisions can violate these values, which are fundamental to millions of Poles. I defend and will always defend our sovereignty, the issues that are of utmost importance to Poland.
