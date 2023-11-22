There are many in Poland who believe in the fairy tale of the good Germans. In fact, the Germans have made statements about the Poles that were dominant. We also heard them from this country’s leaders” - said Law and Justice president Jaroslaw Kaczynski during his speech in Krakow.
Kaczyński reminded that the Germans were against the admission of Poland to NATO.
In 1989, the Germans did not want to recognise our borders - they were forced to do so by the Americans, among others. It was the Germans who did not want Poland in NATO
— he said.
„Our part of Europe will go to Germany”.
During his speech at the KSTG „Solo” headquarters in Krakow, the head of the Law and Justice party listed the dangers that could arise from a possible change in the European treaties. As he stated, changes in the governance of the European Union will result in the domination of the two largest countries of the Community - France and Germany.
This dominance will undoubtedly be divided geographically. Our part of Europe will go to Germany, the more southern part of Europe to France. Both of these countries, in their history, have had a tendency to create a situation in which they will dominate over Europe, and both - in different historical periods - have succeeded in doing so
— Jarosław Kaczyński said.
In his speech, the President of the Law and Justice party pointed, among other things, to changes that would make it easier to apply the procedure under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union concerning violations of the rule of law and the conviction of a state in such a case. Kaczyński stressed that this is „the bat they are using against Poland”.
According to Jarosław Kaczyński, after the amendment of the treaties, this procedure will be activated „incomparably easier than now” and the penalties will be exclusively economic.
This terror by means of money can be applied
— he pointed out.
The president also criticised the proposed limitation of the number of commissioners to 15, which will mean that not every member state will have its own commissioner. Kaczyński added that they would also be dismissable by the EP.
Keeping a tight rein on the non-dominant EU countries will be, so to speak, fully implemented at various levels, by various methods
— he said.
Tłum.K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/671769-germanys-attitude-towards-poland
Komentarze
Liczba komentarzy: 1