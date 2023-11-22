The 'abduction of Europa' by the European Parliament

The Group of European Conservatives and Reformists has strongly rejected proposals to change the EU treaties adopted today by the European Parliament in Strasbourg. „God save the European Union from self-destruction” and „no to the takeover by a technocratic elite hiding behind empty slogans”, ECR MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski declared in the plenary chamber at MEPs from the majority groups. A group of federalist MEPs want to almost completely abolish the Member States’ right of veto and give Brussels more powers in cardinal competences such as foreign and security policy, taxation, residence rules, internal security and family law.
„The almost complete abolition of unanimity and the right of veto in 63 cases would lead to a constitutional coup d’état to create a dystopian superstate - instead of the EU and degrade member states to regions”, said Sayrusz-Wolski, ECR coordinator in the Constitutional Affairs Committee.
„All this is happening under the false pretext of preparing for enlargement, but the only significant veto left is the veto against enlargement. This is a Himalaya of hypocrisy.”
As the deliberations on the report following the very one-sided, federalist Conference on the Future of Europe have been largely under the radar of public awareness, the ECR Group is now warning citizens about the European Parliament’s revolutionary and radical reform plan, which aims to undermine national democracies and strengthen Brussels as a power centre run by a technocratic elite, largely beyond democratic control, difficult to hold accountable, and almost impossible to effectively vote out of office.
For the ECR Group, the adoption of the treaty change plan by the majority in the European Parliament should be a wake-up call to all those who truly care about the future of the European Union and democracy on our continent.
„We must defend the EU treaties and the EU itself against the emergence of a superstate,” said Saryusz-Wolski. „Defend the Christian-inspired Schumanian Europe of sovereign states against the transformation of the EU into a communist superstate along the lines of the Ventotene Manifesto, which dissolves nation states,” Saryusz-Wolski implored MEPs in the largely empty chamber.
ECR Co-President Prof Ryszard Legutko noted that the European Parliament has developed a life of its own as a result of the unaccountable actions of out-of-touch MEPs, which threatens the institutional balance of the European Union at its core, comparing the Union itself to Frankenstein’s monster:
„What the report proposes is to usurp all the essential powers of the EU Member States, reducing the national institutions to ornamental functions. If the reform goes ahead, they will have less power than the German Länder”.
At the same time, Legutko questioned the legitimacy of the ideas, which he said could only be explained by the fact that the majority in the Parliament was even more detached than ever from reality and the needs of the times.
„Who do you think you are, putting yourselves above the Member States? You have no legislative initiative, thank God. Your democratic legitimacy is scarce, your record is lamentable, your respect for the law is non-existent. You want to govern the whole continent, but you can’t even provide hot water in the building”, Legutko noted, alluding to the fact that the Parliament building in Brussels hasn’t had hot water since 2017 due to a legionella outbreak.
„It’s not that some of the projects are good and some are a bit excessive; all of them should be rejected and never, ever brought back”, Legutko concluded.
Source: ECR
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/671767-the-abduction-of-europa-by-the-european-parliament
Komentarze
Liczba komentarzy: 0