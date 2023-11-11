Independence March passes off peacefully in Warsaw

An Independence March organised by nationalist groups to mark Poland’s Independence Day is passing through Warsaw streets peacefully.
Around 70,000 marchers, according to the wPolityce.pl.
Large numbers of police have been deployed in central Warsaw, and the route is also patrolled by police helicopters.
The rally is held in Warsaw every year to mark Poland’s Independence Day on November 11 has.
