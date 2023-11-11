Independence March passes off peacefully in Warsaw

  • Facts from Poland
  • opublikowano:
  • aktualizacja:
autor: PAP/Leszek Szymański
autor: PAP/Leszek Szymański

An Independence March organised by nationalist groups to mark Poland’s Independence Day is passing through Warsaw streets peacefully.

Around 70,000 marchers, according to the wPolityce.pl.

Large numbers of police have been deployed in central Warsaw, and the route is also patrolled by police helicopters.

The rally is held in Warsaw every year to mark Poland’s Independence Day on November 11 has.

Błonia Stadionu Narodowego / autor: wPolityce.pl Marsz Niepodległości / autor: wPolityce.pl Marsz Niepodległości 2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl Marsz Niepodległości 2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl Marsz Niepodległości 2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl Marsz Niepodległości 2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN przechodzi przez Most Poniatowskiego / autor: screen TVP Info MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl Marsz Niepodległości / autor: wPolityce.pl Marsz Niepodległości / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl MN2023 / autor: wPolityce.pl autor: wPolityce.pl autor: wPolityce.pl autor: wPolityce.pl autor: wPolityce.pl

mr/mf

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Wspieraj uczciwe, wolne, polskie media. Subskrybuj! Wspieraj uczciwe, wolne, polskie media. Subskrybuj! Wspieraj uczciwe, wolne, polskie media. Subskrybuj!

Komentarze

Liczba komentarzy: 0