Over the past few days, representatives of the political groupings centred around Donald Tusk and their media supporters have made some very alarming statements.
We have heard scandalous announcements of political purges in the public and private media. Threats of revenge are being made against journalists working in the national and regional media. Proscription lists are being drawn up of journalists who are to be effectively banned from practising their profession. It is the first time such a situation has occurred in Poland since 1989 and it is reminiscent of practices taken directly from martial law.
After 1989, there had already been one attempt to close the media system - after the Smolensk catastrophe, when conservative journalists were fired from the public media. Yet now the political and media circles centred around Donald Tusk are announcing actions that show no respect for the law. They are openly planning an unlawful attempt on the National Media Council and its rights as well as on the National Broadcasting Council.
We strongly protest against such statements and actions.
We would like to warn that the political forces that feel themselves to be the winners of the elections, which are already powerful in the media and dominant in all areas, intend to completely eradicate freedom of speech and pluralism in Poland. This is probably done in order to destroy the state and steal from the Polish people with total impunity in silence and darkness, as was the case in the past.
Today, within reach of a remote control, each of us has a choice of television stations; each of us has access to many media offering different world views and approaches to public affairs. Can a state in which all the big TV stations and Internet portals become the same actually be called a democracy?
No. It would be a very real regime. That is why we urge all Poles to stand firm against this plan to destroy pluralism in the public and private media.
Journalists, publicists, media people who would like to sign this letter, are requested to send a letter to: [email protected]. Please write „a letter in defence of freedom of speech” in the title.
(Signatures in alphabetical order)
Michał Adamczyk
Goran Andrijanić
Hubert Bekrycht
Wojciech Biedroń
Dominika Ćosić
Maria Dłużewska
Lidia Dudkiewicz
Krzysztof Feusette
Marek Formela
Grzegorz Górny
Piotr Gursztyn
Marcin Habel
Jolanta Hajdasz
Jerzy Jachowicz
Adam Jakuć
Agnieszka Kamińska
Jaromir Kwiatkowski
Paweł Kwieciński
Dorota Kania
Michał Karnowski
Jacek Karnowski
Piotr Kotomski
Elżbieta Królikowska-Avis
Cezary Krysztopa
Jędrzej Lipski
Dorota Łosiewicz
Jakub Maciejewski
Lech Makowiecki
Wojciech Majsner
Miłosz Manasterski
Bernard Margueritte
Marzena Nykiel
Mariusz Pilis
Paweł Piszczek
Andrzej Potocki
Samuel Pereira
Marek Pyza
Anna Raczyńska
Michał Rybicki
Wojciech Reszczyński
Arkadiusz Rogowski
Andrzej Rybałt
Aleksandra Rybińska
Piotr Samsik
Daniel Sawicki
Ewa Stankiewicz
Wojciech Surmacz
Przemysław Szymańczyk
Marcin Tulicki
Aleksander Wierzejski
Marcin Wikło
Bronisław Wildstein
Anna Zapert
Marcin Żminkowski
Janusz Życzkowski
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/669103-freedom-of-speech-is-in-danger-like-never-before
