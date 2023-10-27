Patryk Jaki referred to the words of Donald Tusk, who assured that no changes in Polish law would be needed to obtain money from the KPO. The Law and Justice MEP argues that from the beginning it was not about the rule of law, but about changing the government in Poland.
In a video that Jaki shared on social media, the MEP recalls Tusk’s words today.
For eight years they have been grumbling that Poland doesn’t get European money, because you need to change the court laws, the neo-KRS, the Przyłębska Tribunal and other legislative changes that are immediately required, because you are blocking funds from the KPO. And today Mr. Tusk has arrived in Brussels and is saying this
— says Jaki.
We then see a piece of footage of Tusk proclaiming his ‘success’, i.e. that there is no need to change Polish law to get KPO money.
Then Jaki goes on to talk about the plan of the Germans and European bureaucrats.
So no more legislative changes are needed, no more withdrawal of court laws. The first conclusion for Poles who do have a sense of dignity is that from the very beginning it was not about any deficiencies in the rule of law, but about mere financial blackmail, so that Germany and European bureaucrats could plant their man in Poland
— claims the politician
Tusk’s submissiveness
Patryk Jaki is also warning against excessive joy at the news announced by Tusk.
Now, if you are happy that this money is out there, Tusk has arranged it, don’t be naive. There is no money for free. It will be a simple trade-off. Immediately they will demand things from Tusk that are of far greater value than these 24 billion in loans and grants. He is expected to sign a migration pact; he is expected to sign a new treaty. To agree to other things. This is a lesson for the future - don’t believe the blunt propaganda that talked about the lack of rule of law. Instead, put more faith in your own country
— argues Jaki.
