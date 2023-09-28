President of the Institute of National Remembrance Karol Nawrocki, Ph.D. issued a letter to the German Federal Minister of the Interior and Community Nancy Faeser and the Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger, with an offer to conduct educational activities by the IPN educators and historians in Germany.
In his letter, Karol Nawrocki, Ph.D. expressed his concern about the behaviors appearing in the public space of the Federal Republic of Germany using the symbols of the Third Reich, which is evidence of strong resentments referring to the totalitarian ideology of National Socialism.
In the letter it is pointed out that
conscious negligence of subsequent authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany with regard to prosecuting the criminals responsible for the death of millions of victims of the crime industry that started to operate on a large scale after Adolf Hitler seized power in 1933; relativizing the liability for starting the Second World War; failing to indicate the nationality of the perpetrators of war atrocities; using the term “Polish concentration camps” allegedly in the geographical context only; and finally, publicly dismissing the claims for reparations for the suffering caused, bring about such effects. For some citizens of the modern Germany, the Third Reich embodies a proud and strong state aspiring to the role of a world leader, not taking into consideration its dark side with a plethora of the crimes committed and the genocidal ideology followed by the NSDAP members.
PN President also remarked that
Building historical sensitivity based on truth is a difficult and lengthy process. However, it has tangible results in the long term. I do believe that as a result of our common efforts, the Germans, particularly the young ones, will understand that Hitler’s totalitarian system built upon hatred and contempt for other people was immense evil. In fact, it led to the death of millions of victims, particularly putting the Jews and my Compatriots – the Poles – through pain.
Karol Nawrocki stressed that
The past experience of my associates in conducting historical education based on reliable scientific research guarantees reaching the hearts and consciousness of the German citizens effectively. So that no citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany will ever raise their hand in the disgraceful Hitler salute; so that no one will ever sing the songs of the criminals wearing the uniforms of the Wehrmacht or other military formations; and so that no one will ever create neo-Nazi organizations.
Source: IPN
