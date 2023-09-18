„The Peasants” is an extraordinary painted animation based on the 1924 Nobel Prize-winning literary novel by Władysław Reymont. It had its official premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September. The production of the film was made possible, among others, thanks to the support of the Polish National Foundation.
„The Polish National Foundation is a third-sector organisation that supports major Polish cinema productions. The film „The Peasants” was made using the technique of painting animation, based on paintings from the Young Poland period. This is an innovative filmmaking technique, which means that Reymont’s masterpiece will be shown to the world anew. The world premiere of The Peasants at the Toronto International Film Festival is a tremendous success for the production. The Toronto Festival is one of the largest film festivals in the world, attracting over 480,000 viewers annually and the Special Presentation is one of the most prestigious sections in Toronto. I am convinced that this bodes well for the film’s international success,”
— said Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
„The Peasants” by Reymont is by all means an outstanding work, which, thanks to the universal messages it contains, can be understood by audiences from all over the world. It is a timeless story about love and desire, consuming the inhabitants of a small rural community, where everyone has a clearly defined place, and any attempt to stray beyond the imposed framework carries the risk of rejection. All this is set against the backdrop of the seasons that determine the rhythm of life.
„The Peasants” is the result of an international co-production involving several countries in addition to Poland. One of the production’s patrons was the Polish National Foundation, which recognised the film’s great potential in promoting Polish culture and national heritage abroad. The film image is an excellent tool for promoting Poland in the international arena. It gives foreign viewers a unique opportunity to experience Polish literature, music, folk tradition and the paintings of the Young Poland era at the same time”
— said Michał Góras, Vice-President of the Polish National Foundation.
„The Peasants” is the second production of the BreakThru Films studio, following the Oscar-nominated „Your Vincent”, made using the technique of painted animation. Film scenes are shot with actors, just as in a traditional feature film production, and then, after the backgrounds are replaced with computer animation and special effects are added, the work is painted in successive frames. This results in an unusual effect of moving oil paintings. The painting animation used in the project was created in the style of Young Poland, faithfully reflecting the atmosphere of Reymont’s novel. On the big screen, we will therefore be able to see such works as Chełmoński’s „Babie lato” (Indian summer) and „Żurawie” (Cranes) or Julian Fałat’s „Krajobraz zimowy” (Winter Landscape), which served as a model for the artists working on the film.
The leading roles will be played by Kamila Urzędowska as Jagna and Robert Gularczyk as Antek. Boryna is portrayed by Mirosław Baka, while Hanka is played by Sonia Mietelica. The film’s cast also includes Andrzej Konopka, Sonia Bohosiewicz, Ewa Kasprzyk, Małgorzata Kożuchowska, Julia Wieniawa and Maciej Musiał. Another important element in the film is the music by Łukasz L.U.C. Rostowski, based on traditional Slavic songs and melodies.
