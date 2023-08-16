On Tuesday, Poland held its biggest ever celebratory march in Warsaw to flex the new modern look of the Polish army.
The parade saw 2,000 soldiers from Poland and other Nato countries march through the capital accompanied by 200 items of military equipment and 92 aircraft. Maiusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, said the parade featured Poland’s most advanced weaponry, including US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Abrams M1A1 tanks, K2 battle tanks bought from South Korea and the American-made F-16 fighter jets, as well as domestic equipment such as Baobab-K mine-laying vehicles.
