The Polish prime minister has challenged the leader of a major European Parliament (EP) group to a debate after he accused Poland’s ruling party of breaking democratic rules.
In an interview for Germany’s ZDF television channel, Manfred Weber, a German politician and the head of the European People’s Party (EPP) grouping in the EP, also said that Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, should be eradicated.
Every party has to accept the rule of law, and this creates a barrier against PiS due to its attacks on the rule of law and media freedoms, he added.
Weber’s words triggered a sharp reaction from Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister.
„Enough is enough,” Morawiecki said in a video published on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. „As the prime minister of the Polish government, which represents the parliamentary majority elected in democratic elections, I will not allow the election choices of Poles to be slandered to such a degree.
„Manfred Weber - the German head of the faction to which Civic Platform belongs - on Sunday named Law and Justice (PiS) among the parties which will be fought by his grouping,” he continued, making a reference to Civic Platform, Poland’s main opposition party, which is also a member of the EPP.
Morawiecki went on to say that „if the Germans admit that they will interfere in the elections in Poland, let them do so openly.”
„You accuse us of breaking democratic rules?” he continued, addressing Weber. „Please say this to millions of Poles in a televised clash. I invite you to a debate on October 2.”
Weber has a history of negative comments against PiS. In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), he recently said that only the EPP could help bring Poland back on the European track by ousting the current Polish government.
