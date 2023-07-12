Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the governing Law and Justice (PiS) president and a deputy prime minister, has said his presence in the cabinet is “temporary” and he will leave the government after the general election.
Last month, Kaczynski returned to the government as the only deputy prime minister, and according to his statements at the time, he was back to fight for a parliamentary majority.
Kaczynski, who was also prime minister between 2006 and 2007 in a previous PiS government, had stepped down from being a deputy prime minister and head of the government’s security committee in June last year to concentrate on running the party.
Speaking to Super Express, Kaczynski said that „the subject of my activities is the broadly understood issue of security.”
“But I do not intend to continue my work in the government,” he added.
When asked if would like to be prime minister if his party wins the election, he said: „I don’t want to be prime minister, I don’t take that into account.”
Poland will go to the polls this autumn. (PAP)
