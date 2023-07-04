Law and Justice would be voted for by 31.7 percent of respondents, while Civic Coalition would be supported by 28.2 percent. Both groupings show lower support than in the previous survey, according to the latest United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska.
„The willingness to vote for Law and Justice was declared by 31.7 percent of respondents in the latest poll. This is down by as much as 2.5 percentage points from the poll conducted by United Surveys on June 12, in which PiS received 34.2 percent support”
— Wirtualna Polska reported on Wednesday.
According to the portal, the Civic Coalition is seeing a decline in support as well.
The Civic Coalition has also recorded a loss, although a much smaller one. In the latest poll, it received 28.2 percent support (two weeks earlier, 29.7 percent).
— reports wp.pl.
The Confederation came in third in the survey, with 14 percent, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from mid-June.
What about the other parties?
The Third Way, a joint list of Poland 2050 and PSL, received 12.1 percent (10.2 percent in the previous survey), and the Left Party received 8 percent (previously 9.7 percent).
Below the line, however, was AgroUnia with 0.7 percent (two weeks ago - 0.1 percent).
The percentage of people who are unsure about whom to vote for has increased slightly. It now accounts for 5.3 percent of respondents (previously - 4.6 percent).
The United Surveys poll conducted for Wirtualna Polska on June 23-25, 2023, using a combined CATI and CAWI method (50/50 percent) on a representative sample of 1,000 adult Poles.
