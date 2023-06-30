On Sunday, June 25, the Karol Szymanowski Philharmonic Hall in Krakow hosted the „Polish Day” - a cultural event accompanying the 3rd European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023. The organizers of the event, under the Honorary Patronage of the Presidential Couple, included the Polish Olympic Committee, the Ludwig van Beethoven Association and the Malopolska Region. The Polish National Foundation became the main partner of the event.
It was at PFN in 2017 that the idea of supporting Olympic and Paralympic athletes preparing for the Olympic Games, under the Team100 and later PFNteam100 program, was conceived. This is the first program of its kind in Poland, the aim of which was to launch scholarships for talented Polish athletes who are members of the National Team, allowing them to combine their sports careers with their studies, raise their qualifications and represent Poland proudly in the world. The uniqueness of the project lies in teaching scholarship winners to take responsibility for their sports, life and economic decisions.
„Polish Day fulfills a collective of characteristics related to the statutory objectives of the Polish National Foundation. We are a third sector organization, a civil society entity. Our mission is to promote Polish culture, history and Polish national heritage, as well as the Polish economy. We run a unique and highly successful regatta and training program I Love Poland, and we implement the PFNteam100 program, which has taken care of almost 500 Polish athletes, winners of 574 medals in sports competition at the level of European Championships and World Championships. We support Polish Champions. We treat the European Games as an opportunity to share the beautiful story of Poland with the world.”
— said Dr. Marcin Zarzecki, President of the PFN Board of Directors.
The genesis of „Polish Days” goes back to the roots of the XXX London 2012 Olympic Games and the concert at Cadogan Hall. Since then, „Polish Days” have accompanied all events with the rank of the Olympic Games and the European Games.
„The Polish National Foundation is involved in the organization of the Polish Day during the Third European Games Krakow - Malopolska 2023, because it is an excellent opportunity to present Polish cultural achievements and outstanding sports results on the international arena. The idea underlying this event is to show the harmonious bond between sport and art that stands above divisions, referring to the ancient Olympics, as well as the competitions of literature and art that accompanied the Olympic Games,”
— said Michal Góras, vice president of PFN.
Sunday’s event in Krakow was inaugurated by the „Taniec góralski” and the „Marsz zbójnicki” from the ballet „Harnasie” by Karol Szymanowski, with the participation of tenor Tomasz Świerczek. After this brief introduction, it was time to officially welcome the guests attending the ceremony, including President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. The Polish National Foundation was represented by Chairman of the Board Dr. Marcin Zarzecki. The main part of the event was a symphonic concert performed by the K. Szymanowski Philharmonic Orchestra in Krakow conducted by Alexander Humala and pianist Jakub Kuszlik, winner of the fourth place in the 18th Chopin Competition in 2021. The Krakow Philharmonic Orchestra presented the piece „Chaconne” taken from Krzysztof Penderecki’s „Polish Requiem,” while the entire event was crowned by a performance of Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11.
