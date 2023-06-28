Majority of Poles against migrant relocation mechanism shows survey

Darłowo, Poland / autor: wPolityce.pl
Darłowo, Poland / autor: wPolityce.pl

A vast majority of Poles oppose an EU migrant relocation scheme, according to a new opinion poll by the Pollster Research Institute published in the newspaper Super Express.

Respondents were asked whether the government should agree to the mechanism for relocating people from EU countries with high numbers of migrants. The results indicated that 74 percent of those canvassed said they were against, while only 26 percent were in favour.

When asked if they would take part in a referendum on the subject, if it were to be held this Saturday, 62 percent answered „yes”, 24 percent said „no” and 14 percent were „undecided.”

The survey by the Pollster Research Institute was conducted on June 16-18 on a sample of 1,024 adult Poles. (PAP)

mk

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

Wspieraj uczciwe, wolne, polskie media. Subskrybuj! Wspieraj uczciwe, wolne, polskie media. Subskrybuj! Wspieraj uczciwe, wolne, polskie media. Subskrybuj!

Komentarze

Liczba komentarzy: 0