This is a very unique and special moment for me, first of all because the mission I took on 6 years ago has been noticed and appreciated by you. For that I would like to thank you
— said Arkadiusz Mularczyk, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and recipient of the White and Red Roses, during a gala celebrating the 13th anniversary of the wPolityce.pl portal.
Undoubtedly, the mission I am carrying out is a continuation of the mission of Prof. Lech Kaczynski, who in 2004 (…) published a report on Warsaw’s war losses. At the time, the president said: „This document is a response to Germany’s attempts at a new interpretation of history and its claims.” Aren’t we facing the same situation now?
— he pointed out.
Thanks to the Law and Justice Party president and prime minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk expressed his thanks to the PiS leader.
Without Mr. Kaczynski, we would not be able to pursue such extensive activities
— he stressed.
The second person I would like to extend my thanks to is Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Without the Prime Minister’s personal involvement, it would not have been possible to produce the report in this shape
— he pointed out. He also expressed his appreciation to the Minister of Culture Piotr Glinski for his activity on the reparations issue.
The report stood up for itself, and it has been read all over the world
— he stressed.
As a result of our efforts, the Council of Ministers passed a crucial resolution. The Polish government has unequivocally stated that Poland has never renounced war reparations. (…) This closes the futile discussion about the alleged renunciation of reparations
— he stated.
I absolutely believe that the success is coming very close
- he said at the end of his speech.
