On June 2, the Galileo Cultural Centre in Madrid hosted the opening of Maciej Biedrzycki’s photo exhibition „24.02,” presented as part of the international photo festival PHotoESPAÑA.
„24.02” is a symbolic name. It was February 24, 2022, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, leaving a mark on the lives of millions of its citizens. As the author of the exhibition, Maciej Biedrzycki, recounts, the first photos for the reportage were taken just three days after the conflict began.
„Along with the horrifying reports on the progress of the conflict, which had been multiplying since February 24, there were appeals and information on urgently organized aid for Ukrainian refugees, arriving in large numbers in search for shelter in Poland. Just like thousands of Poles, in a moment my wife and I loaded the car with the most necessary things and headed for the Polish-Ukrainian border”
— recalls Maciej Biedrzycki.
The exhibition features fragments of human stories, pieced together into one coherent body. The photographs reveal a kaleidoscope of often extreme emotions, such as sadness, fear, anxiety, fatigue or longing, but also kindness, compassion, love and care. The presented works, on the one hand, are an attempt to reflect the dramatic situation of Ukrainian refugees, on the other - to show help and human solidarity. The photos have been selected and arranged in such a way that the viewer can feel at least a small part of the emotions of Ukrainian families fleeing Russian aggression.
„The exhibition „24.02” is about drama, about tragedy, about pain, about the fears of those who - taking shelter in a foreign country - leave everything at the mercy or disfavour of the invader, the enemy. But it also talks about what is beautiful, noble, even heroic, namely, selfless help, the ability to empathize, and international solidarity. We decided to use the convention of black and white photos in order to emphasize the drama of the war situation, to keep the memory of the bloody war in Ukraine alive”
— said Dr. Marcin Zarzecki, Chairman of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
The Polish National Foundation - one of the exhibition’s patrons - has taken an active role in supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom since the first days of the conflict. Among the tasks undertaken with its participation is the purchase of professional personal protection kits, assistance to sick Ukrainian children, including the evacuation of underage cancer patients to Poland, shipments of donations to victims of warfare, the securing of local monuments, scholarships for Ukrainian medical workers, or logistical support provided to foreign media in documenting the situation on the border.
„One of the areas of activity of the Polish National Foundation is to provide the public with information that is free from misrepresentation. By presenting the „24.02” exhibition in Madrid, during one of the largest photographic events, we wanted to remind the world about the drama taking place beyond our eastern border and the assistance provided by Poles to Ukrainian refugees”
- -said the curator of the exhibition and vice-president of the PFN Board Michal Góras.
The exhibition is dedicated to those who fought heroically for the freedom of Ukraine and the victims of this struggle, refugees, and all people of good will. Through its presentation, the Polish National Foundation wishes to express solidarity with the fighting Ukraine. In addition to the Polish National Foundation, the organization of the event included: Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Spain, the Polish Cultural Institute and the National Cultural Centre, and from the Spanish side, the Madrid City Council and the Galileo Cultural Centre. The exhibition will be open until July 2.
