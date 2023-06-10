PRE-PREMIERE SCREENING OF THE FILM "PILECKI'S REPORT"

On May 25, a pre-premiere screening of the feature film „Pilecki’s Report,” („Raport Pileckiego”) directed by Leszek Wosiewicz and Krzysztof Lukaszewicz, took place at the Museum of Victims of Communism in Washington. The event was organized by Polish Television, the Polish National Foundation, the Documentary and Feature Film Studio and the Washington-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.
The Washington Museum of Victims of Communism, which was established with the support of the Polish National Foundation, is the first place in the world to commemorate nearly 100 million victims of the criminal system. One of them was Rotmistrz Pilecki himself, murdered by a death sentence 75 years ago by the Communist security system.
„The story of Witold Pilecki is as important for Poles as it is for all the nations of the world, sharing the same universal values. It is highly symbolic that here, at the Museum of Victims of Communism in Washington, on the 75th anniversary of the execution of Rotamaster Pilecki, we can present his merits in the fight against two 20th century totalitarianisms: German Nazism and Soviet communism”
— said Michal Góras, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Polish National Foundation, during the screening.
The event was inaugurated with special speeches by the hosts and invited guests, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, President of the Foundation for the Remembrance of Victims of Communism Andrew Bremberg, former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia and diplomat of Polish descent Aldona Zofia Woś, and representatives of the Polish National Foundation, headed by President Dr. Marcin Zarzecki and Vice President Michał Góras. Those present also had the opportunity to listen to a speech by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture and National Heritage Prof. Dr. Piotr Glinski, addressed especially for this occasion.
„Pilecki’s Report” is a film inspired by the true story of the life of Rotamaster Witold Pilecki - a Polish patriot who fought a heroic battle against the cruelty of two totalitarian systems of the 20th century: nazism and communism. The film - which is the fruit of cooperation between the Polish National Foundation, the Documentary and Feature Film Studio, the Polish Film Institute and Polish Television - depicts Pilecki not only as a hero of wartime devastation, but also as a loving husband and father.
The Polish National Foundation became involved in the making of the film, depicting the fate of the Polish hero, as it is in line with its statutory goals of promoting the country internationally and reducing the negative and unfair opinions that Poles sometimes face in the international media space
„The Polish National Foundation got involved in the production of the film „Pilecki’s Report” because its idea reflects our main goals - the inclusion of historical, fundamental issues in the relevant international public dialogue. Rotmistrz Witold Pilecki in the mass consciousness is a hero of equal standing to ancient heroes. We want his extraordinary biography, of a man who fought against two totalitarianisms of the 20th century, to become recognizable worldwide”
— said PFN President Dr. Marcin Zarzecki.
The title report is a reference to one of the greatest challenges undertaken by Pilecki - infiltrating the German concentration camp at Auschwitz as a volunteer and thoroughly investigating it. The materials he collected during his almost two-and-a-half-year captivity allowed him to present to the world the enormous scale of the crime that was taking place behind the camp’s walls.
