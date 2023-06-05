Poland is developing very fast; it is becoming a serious competitive threat even to the economies of France and Germany. Do you think it pleases all of them there? Of course not
— says Tomasz Poręba, a member of the European Parliament and chief of staff of the Law and Justice party, in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl and the weekly „Sieci”.
wPolityce.pl: Why, in your opinion, is there so little will in the West to have a normal conversation, if only about reducing poverty in Poland after 2015, a policy that is strengthening social cohesion, good state finances, defending the eastern border of the European Union? After all, these are the objectives officially shared by the European Commission as well. However, there is not a single kind word; only hate speech, penalties, slaps. What is this all about?
TOMASZ PORĘBA, Member of the European Parliament, Chief of Staff of the Law and Justice Party: The answer is very simple: there are very firm economic interests behind the anti-Polish EU policy. Poland is developing very rapidly, and is becoming a serious competitive threat even to the economies of France and Germany. We are no longer just an assembly plant and a supplier of well-educated labour to the West. We have seriously taken on the fight against thievery, fuel and vat mafias, and we have found money for pro-family programs. We are investing; our infrastructure is no longer lagging behind the West. Do you think they are all happy with that over there? Of course not. They want to break it, to stifle Polish ambition. That’s why they keep attacking. And that’s why Donald Tusk has come here. Anyway, all you need to do is look at the map.
What are we going to see?
What we will see is that a strong and sovereign Poland is an obstacle for Germany to build a centralized state under their leadership. Because although they call it „federalization,” the direction is the opposite: Brussels and Berlin want to take all the power in Europe. They want hard centralization.
Are they seriously going to try to return to the idea of forced relocation?
They’re already making an attempt, and it’s a serious one. The Law and Justice government will never accept it. There are many more crazy and dangerous ideas out there, including those revolving around the so-called fight against climate change. Unfortunately, under the cover of climate protection, we are going to face a decline in the competitiveness of European economies, and thus in the standard of living of ordinary residents. Someone who proposes to build our economic strength solely on wind and solar energy, while cutting out coal, nuclear and gas, is actually offering us utopia and great misery. We need to protect the climate, but not in such an ideologized and ill-considered way. With complete disregard for the economic specificities of individual countries.
The Poles need to again answer the question of whom they want at the helm of their state, people who serve these Brussels-German utopias or politicians who defend their prosperity, security and state sovereignty.
Tłum.K.J.
