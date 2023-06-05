The latest poll by the Social Changes studio, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, has confirmed the high ratings of Law and Justice. The Civic Coalition is making slight gains. On the podium, despite the loss, is also the Confederation. Poland 2050 continues to score poorly.
Thirty-eight percent of respondents want to vote for the United Right; this result remains unchanged since the previous round of our survey.
Support for the Civic Coalition was declared by 30 percent of respondents, an increase of 1 percentage point.
The Confederation can count on 10 percent support - a 1 point drop.
The Left notes the same result as before - 8 percent.
Poland 2050 still at a low 6 percent. - no change.
The Polish People’s Party also remains unchanged at 5 percent.
Kukiz'15 retains its support - 1 percent.
Porozumienie still with zero percent.
We have also checked the support for the joint committee of Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party - the Third Way. The result of this formation must be evaluated as poor - only 9 percent. In this scenario, the Agreement benefits - 2 percent.
The declared turnout is 63 percent - an increase of 2 percentage points.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method from May 26 to 29, 2023, on an online panel with a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1038 people took part in the survey.
mk, tłum. K.J.
