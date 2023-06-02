Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk announced on Twitter that reports on reparations to Poland for World War II have already arrived in Berlin.
The reports are already in Berlin
— Mularczyk wrote on Twitter, attaching a photo showing a large number of reports on reparations.
Outside the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Berlin, an extensive information campaign in the Bundestag about reparations
— Mularczyk added.
Formation of a report on reparations
The report on reparations was prepared by the Parliamentary Team on Reparations, which functioned in the previous parliamentary term - since September 2017. - Parliamentary Team for Estimating the Amount of Compensation Owed to Poland by Germany for Damage Caused during World War II. The team, headed by Law and Justice MP Arkadiusz Mularczyk, was preparing a report on Poland’s losses incurred as a result of World War II and the amount of compensation owed to Poland by Germany. As he told PAP in an interview, some 30 scientists - historians, economists, property appraisers - and 10 expert reviewers worked on the report.
Further work on the report was carried out at the Jan Karski Institute for War Losses, established in late 2021.
