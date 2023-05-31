The ruling United Right coalition would win an election held this Sunday with 35.8 percent of the vote, a survey by the Estymator pollster showed on Saturday.
Main opposition grouping the centrist Civic Coalition would place second with 25.2 percent followed by Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), which will fight in this autumn’s general election as a coalition called the Third Way, with 14.9-percent support.
Also taking seats in parliament would be the far-right Confederation party with 11.5-percent and the New Left, a grouping of the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD), the Spring (Wiosna) and Together (Razem) parties, with 9.5 percent backing.
Other groupings would remain below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.
The percentage of United Right supporters rose by 0.5 percentage point from the previous survey run on May 11-12, and of KO voters by 0.2 percentage points. The backing of the Confederation rose by 1.0 percentage point and fell for the Third Way by 0.2 percentage point and for the New Left by 0.9 percentage point.
The results would give the United Right 191 seats in the Sejm (lower house of parliament), the Civic Coalition would get 124, the Confederation party 45, the New Left 34.
The estimated turnout would be 57 percent.
The computer-assisted survey was run on May 25-26 for the DoRzeczy.pl website on a selected group of 1,055 Poles who had declared to vote in the coming elections. (PAP)
mk
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/648732-ruling-coalition-maintains-lead-in-voter-support-poll