The Polish National Foundation has become involved in the promotion of Polish culture and national heritage by supporting the organization of the „St. Luke Passion” concerts in Spain. The artistic spectacle, sponsored by the Polish Institute in Madrid, is a work by Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the most outstanding Polish composers of the 20th century.
„Systematic projects have the greatest effect on historical education, and therefore we have launched another initiative implemented by the Polish National Foundation and the diplomatic services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Spain. Cultural diplomacy is a special instrument for the dialogue of nations and cultures, hence the co-organization of concerts of K. Penderecki’s ” St. Luke Passion” at the Madrid Philharmonic as part of the Week of Religious Music at the Teatro Auditorio de Cuenca.
The music of Krzysztof Penderecki is an outstanding example of the Polish musical heritage, which finds admirers also outside Poland. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Marzena Diakun, ORCAM’s Artistic Director, and Ms. Gabriela Słowinska, Director of the Polish Institute in Madrid, for their beautiful cooperation”
— said Dr. Marcin Zarzecki, Chairman of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
„St. Luke Passion” is the most famous work by the Polish composer, written in 1963-65. In his masterpiece, the author revived an old musical form most strongly associated with the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, but which goes back to the roots of medieval religious mystery. However, he adapted it to modern times, both in terms of musical means and ideological concept.
Dedicated to the composer’s wife, the work is written for boys’ choir, three mixed choirs, three solo voices (soprano, baritone and bass), a reciter and symphony orchestra. Penderecki uses the Latin text of St. Luke’s Gospel with interludes taken from Lenten hymns, psalms and trains.
„The Polish National Foundation, as part of the #PolishCulture project, supports Polish education, culture and national heritage and promotes them abroad. That’s why we supported the concerts of ” St. Luke Passion” by Krzysztof Penderecki, under the patronage of the Polish Institute in Madrid. Through our involvement in the event organized by the ORCAM Foundation, we contribute to the popularization of Polish classical music around the world”
— stated Michal Góras, Vice President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
The composer of „St. Luke Passion” would have celebrated his 90th birthday in 2023, which is why it is so important to commemorate one of Poland’s most outstanding composers. „I am very happy that on the 90th anniversary of Krzysztof Penderecki’s birth, Spanish audiences had the opportunity to listen to his work „Passio Et Mors Domini Nostri Jesu Christi Secundum Lucam” performed so brilliantly” - added Gabriela Słowinska, Director of the Polish Institute in Madrid.
Krzysztof Penderecki was not only a composer and conductor, but also a pedagogue, who received numerous awards and was frequently cited. His works have been featured in many Polish and foreign films.
Thanks to the commitment of the Polish National Foundation, „St. Luke Passion” conducted by Marzena Diakun in Madrid was performed by: Olga Pasiecznik - soprano Enrique Sánchez - baritone Lukasz Jakobski - bass Angel Saiz - reciter Polish Radio Choir Coro Nacional de España Jovenes Cantores de la ORCAM Orquesta y Coro de la Comunidad de Madrid The concerts took place in early April at the Auditorio Nacional de Música de Madrid and the Cuenca Auditorium Theatre José Luis Perales.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/646543-pnf-got-involved-in-st-luke-passion-concerts-in-madrid