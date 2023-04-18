I have no doubts or illusions: American and Polish politics are and will remain divided by ideological disputes. This „cultural war” is a real tragedy for the West and weakens it greatly, but there is nothing we can do about it, apart from defending elementary common sense.
Against this background, however, it is worth noting the rise of the interest category in world politics. President Macron, the king of progress and human rights, is rushing to China with tributes. Germany, supposedly a moral superpower, is so dependent on cheap Russian raw materials which grant it a competitive advantage that it awaited the fall of Kiev with no blink of an eye. And today, this industrial power is unable to give much of itself when it comes to equipment aid for Ukraine. Well, they don’t have it, they don’t know how to do it, so now what can you do about it.
The allegedly unbreakable boundaries, which only a few years ago seemed to define politics, today often become a stage set. The history has accelerated; the struggle for position in the new, much more brutal - and unfortunately warlike - world has begun. The masks are falling, too, and it is now becoming apparent who is truly attached to Western values, and who represents European values.
In a moment of trial, the Poles, so attacked before for opposing Lukashenko and Putin’s border operation, turned out to be true Europeans, ready to open their homes to the real war refugees. Much of old Europe was willing to sell Ukraine to Putin’s oppressors. These are facts.
The United States has not let us down. Once again they are saving Europeans from tyranny and disgrace.
The Polish-American alliance, filled with concrete, stabilizes the situation, and is an important element in the security of our region and all of Europe. The ongoing visit of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to the United States brings further decisions in this regard.
One can also risk the thesis that the Polish side has succeeded in unmasking the false image of Poland in democratic elites. Polish aid to Ukraine, decisive steps toward renewable and nuclear energy, willingness to make large security expenditures, and patiently explaining why the judicial system in Poland needs to be reformed (a legacy of communism and not a „rule of law”) have brought positive changes.
President Joe Biden in Warsaw treated the opposition in Poland like a normal opposition in a democratic state and not some special care „democratic opposition.”
Vice President Kamala Harris said in front of reporters before a meeting at the White House with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki:
Poland is a valuable ally, partner and friend; we have an enduring relationship based on shared priorities and democratic values. I am looking forward to further strengthening the relationship between our countries.
A statement later published on the White House website reads:
The Vice President expressed appreciation for Poland’s leadership in reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and congratulated the choice of a U.S. technology partner to develop a civilian nuclear power program that will strengthen our bilateral ties and European energy security, help combat the climate crisis and create thousands of jobs in our countries.
Interestingly, as I learned, the meetings were not attended by US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski, whom some even describe as an informal member of Rafal Trzaskowski’s cabinet. But this opinion must surely stem from a misunderstanding; it is probably just a strong comradely relationship.
It is worth recalling what the previous US Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher, who was appointed by Trump, said about all these attacks on Poland:
The European Union has been extremely unfortunate to become a victim of disinformation, a wave of fake news and propaganda from Russia […]. This discussion that is going on in the European Union regarding Poland and the rule of law is simply unfair […]. These are absurdities, and it is a shame that the Union is giving its faith to these lies […]. I’m afraid that this constant picking on Poland stems from a misunderstanding of this country, which is a leader in Central and Eastern Europe.
It is a pity that these words were not spoken when she was in office. Maybe she couldn’t.
German politicians should recognize the importance of events in Washington. Do they understand that Berlin soon may be found alone in its attacks on Poland? By the word „Berlin” I also mean Brussels, because after all, it is clear who is winding up these springs of unlawful sanctions imposed on our now-frontline (sic!) country.
The German goals are clear: to install a submissive, not to say puppet, government in Warsaw, headed by a politician sent specifically for this purpose. In this way, they want to kill Polish ambition, hinder our development, and eliminate the main obstacle to building a German superstate - a new Reich, which is a strong, sovereign Warsaw. But this is a pipe dream. There is no mood in Europe for such experiments, and none in the world. The Germans have lost their minds again, rushing like a possessed person toward a goal that could bring them trouble.
There is still time for them to come to their senses. They have turned back from this path.
After the outbreak of war, the continent’s political centre of gravity shifted toward Warsaw, not by itself, of course, but with significant participation by Poland’s ruling elite. This is a bonus for consistency, courage, a clear plan, hard work. It cannot be abolished by mounting attacks through influence in the media and in the total opposition. Truly, if they do not come to their senses, they will soon remain alone. Poland, as evidenced by every indication, has withstood the avalanches of debates, punishments, sentences, sanctions and blackmail.
In Washington, as I hear, they read the polls carefully. And in Berlin, they only read the introductions in German portals.
