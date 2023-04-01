Poland orders more anti-aircraft radars. The deal is worth PLN 1.1 billion (EUR 235 million.)

Poland’s defence minister on Wednesday approved a deal to buy another batch of Bystra mobile radars for the Polish army from domestic producers.

The contract between the State Armament Agency and the PGZ-Pilica+ Consortium provides for the delivery of 22 transit-capable Bystra radar stations for the Pilica short-range air defence system equipped with British CAMM missiles.

The deal is worth PLN 1.1 billion (EUR 235 million.)

Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, said that the document approved by him on Wednesday is a further agreement on the acquisition of Bystra radar stations. According to him, a deal signed earlier is already being implemented and the Polish army will receive the equipment this year.

We are building the anti-aircraft and anti-missile capabilities of the Polish Army, enhancing them with new layers… The Pilica+ system, which will include radar stations, is a Polish project.” Blaszczak added. (PAP)

