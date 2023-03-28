The vast majority of Poles support the transfer of post-Soviet fighter aircraft to Ukraine. Such is the result of a survey by the Social Changes studio, commissioned by the wPolityce.pl portal.
Our survey found that 60 percent of respondents supported the transfer of the Mig-29s, currently out of service with the Polish Air Force.
Twenty percent of respondents were against.
Similarly, 20 percent have no opinion on the matter.
Support for the transfer of the Mig-29s is declared by as many as 3/4 of the voters of Law and Justice, the Civic Coalition and Poland 2050.
As President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with CNN International in mid-March:
This remaining part of the MiG-29s that we have in Poland and that are now serving in our air force - we are ready to deliver these aircraft and I am sure Ukraine would be ready to use them right away
— the president stated.
Polish authorities stress that the military equipment being transferred to Ukraine is being replaced by modern armaments purchased from the United States and South Korea.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method from March 17 to 20, 2023, on an online panel among a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1045 people took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/640182-high-support-for-the-transfer-of-mig-29s-to-ukraine