Have media and political attacks on Saint John Paul II influenced the attitudes of Poles? The latest survey by the Social Changes studio, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, indicates that they have, but in a contrary way! It turns out that the percentage of Poles who consider the Polish Pope to be an authority is growing.
In our survey, we asked respondents the following question:
Do you consider Saint John Paul II to be an important figure?
As many as 73 percent of respondents answered this question in the affirmative.
19 percent chose a negative answer.
8 percent have no opinion on the matter.
In an identical survey conducted in November 2020, St. John Paul II was considered an important figure by 70 percent of respondents - 3 percentage points less than today. It can therefore be concluded that the media attacks have only increased our society’s appreciation of St. John Paul II.
The survey shows that the Polish Pope is an important figure not only for almost all voters of the United Right (95 percent), but also for 61 percent of voters of the Civic Coalition and 65 percent of voters of Poland 2050.
At the same time, 51 percent of Poles rate the media attacks on St. John Paul II badly or very badly. Twenty percent of respondents are of the opposite opinion, and 29 percent have no opinion on the matter.
The results of the survey are gratifying, but it is important to be aware that the architects of this operation will not abandon their goals. This is going to be a long battle.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method from March 10 to 13, 2023, on an online panel with a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1050 people took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/638733-the-authority-of-john-paul-ii-among-poles-is-growing