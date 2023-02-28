In the new issue of „Sieci,” Jarosław Kaczyłski talks about the visit of US President Joe Biden, the war in Ukraine, relations with Brussels and this year’s parliamentary elections.
The people of Poland are faced with a choice between Poland that is truly independent, safe, militarily strong, ambitious, developing, and one that is deprived of independence, exploited, led by various ideological follies to slow down development, subordinated to Germany
— the Law and Justice chairman makes it clear.
The opposition’s plan has fallen into ruin
Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Law and Justice, in an interview with Jacek and Michał Karnowski („The opposition’s plan has fallen into ruins”) addresses a number of important topics - he explicitly remarks on the brutality of the Russian assault on Ukraine, the imperialist plans of Russia and Germany; at the same time, he points out the need for further involvement in humanitarian aid and military support for Ukraine, and strengthening the Polish armed forces.
He also draws attention to the important achievements of the last years of The Law and Justice (PiS) ruling, such as the breaking up of the VAT mafias as well as the improvement of citizens’ living standards.
All kinds of data show the scale of our success and the depth of the pathologies that prevailed under our predecessors. It’s only the still great predominant narrative of that party that makes them contemplate returning to power instead of sitting in the corner with 20 percent support. That does not mean they will come back. Our chances are great, and we will do our best to extend the period in which the intensive repair of the state is taking place for the benefit of Poles. The differences between our camp and the opposition are fundamental and only ill-will or other pressures and interests can lead to overlooking them. There are of course cultural differences as well. We believe that the attempt to transfer any cultural trends or ideologies, to subordinate everything to various minorities is extremely unwise, and will bring far-reaching repercussions. We are strongly against this — Jarosław Kaczynski emphasized.
The Law and Justice President also speaks openly about the value of independence and state sovereignty. He objects to some ideas attempting to centralize Europe or impose lifestyles, such as the idea of C40 Cities, in which Warsaw, among others, has become involved.
Under no circumstances can Poland accept attempts to introduce a centralized European state under the command of Germany. For that is such a project, and it can only be stopped by the formation of a coalition of states that will firmly reject it. They would bang their fists on the table and make it clear: there is no giving up the veto; there will be no change in the treaties. (…) Independence has no price. (…) Our formation will stand up for the right to choose a lifestyle, a way of eating, and normality. I want to state this very strongly: we are in favour of freedom; we refuse artificial restrictions for the sake of some ideologies. Poles will never hear from us that they are to limit their consumption of meat, or drinking of milk, that they are obliged to change their car to an electric one, or to reduce their wardrobe to two shirts or dresses
— Jarosław Kaczyński concluded.
Tłum. K.J.
