. „We are rejecting the projects promoted by the mayor of Warsaw, Mr Rafał Trzaskowski, which assume such bizarre restrictions as, limiting, for example, the consumption of meat and dairy products”
— assures Jarosław Kaczyński in an interview with the weekly ‘Sieci’.
An extensive interview with the Law and Justice president was published in the latest issue of the weekly ‘Sieci’ (on Monday at newsstands).
Commenting on the high-profile proposals of the C40 Cities organisation, of which Warsaw is also a member, the leader of the ruling camp states:
What we are witnessing is a major insanity. I can assure the readers of the weekly ‘Sieci’ that our formation will defend the right to choose a lifestyle, a diet, and normality. I want to stress this strongly: we are in favour of freedom; we have no wish to impose artificial restrictions for the sake of some ideology. Poles will never be told by us that they are supposed to limit eating meat or drinking milk; that they are obliged to change their car for an electric one, or to reduce their wardrobe to two shirts or dresses. By the way, these projects suggest that everyone would be allowed to eat a maximum of 16 kg of meat a year. That’s less than during martial law and less than what white-collar workers later received, because the ration card from Jaruzelski was 2.5 kg per month, i.e. 30 kg per year.
Did you receive such a card?
No, I didn’t have a permanent job at the time, so I had to purchase ration cards illegally, at Bazar Różyckiego. It’s quite a vivid memory, by the way: you had to stand in the square, then a rather tiresome lady came up and, in a style characteristic of a certain profession, asked: ” What do you want, honey?”. I replied: „A ration card”. „What kind?” „A physical one.” She would say the price, and then a card would go from hand to hand. The traders would buy them back from the workers who were paid miserably at the construction site of Huta Warszawa, and as they came from the countryside they had their own meat and didn’t need any ration cards.
Did the physical ration card mean a larger ration?
Yes, 4 kg of meat per month! More than three times as much as Trzaskowski wants to provide!
Will this come up in the election campaign?
It has already appeared.
