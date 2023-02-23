An attack on Poland or any other ally would trigger a reaction of the whole of Nato, the military bloc’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has said.
The Nato chief and US President Joe Biden attended an extraordinary summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9), or the nine Nato members located on the bloc’s eastern flank, in Warsaw on Wednesday.
„Nato guarantees to Poland are ironclad,” Stoltenberg told Polish state-owned broadcaster TVP Info, adding that it is a strong commitment of all allies to defend and protect every part of allied territory.
Stoltenberg said that the main conclusion of the B9 meeting was that Nato was committed to stand by Ukraine as long as it took to ensure that Ukraine wins the war against Russia and emerges victorious as a sovereign and independent nation.
He said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin won the war in Ukraine, it would raise the threat level for Nato allies, because Putin’s and other autocrats’ conclusion would be that when they use force and violate international law, they can achieve their goals.
Stoltenberg said Nato welcomed Finland’s and Sweden’s decision to join the bloc, but admitted there were some objections from Turkey that needed to be overcome before the final decision is made.
Ukraine has been involved in a defensive war against Russia since the Kremlin decided to launch a full-scale attack against its neighbour nearly a year ago, on February 24, 2022. (PAP)
gim
