Nato’s commitment to the principle of common defence is ‘rock solid’, US President Joe Biden said in Warsaw on Tuesday.
The US president came to Warsaw on Tuesday, a day after his surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
I will host every member of NATO for our 2024 summit in the United States together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world, NATO”
— Biden said in his keynote address in the gardens of the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Tuesday.
„Let there be no doubt, the commitment of the United States to our NATO Alliance and Article Five is rock solid,” the US president went on to say.
„And every member of NATO knows it. And Russia knows it as well. An attack against one is an attack against all, it’s a sacred oath to defend every edge of NATO territory,” Biden said.
The US president also accused Russia of having committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.
„This has been an extraordinary year in every sense,” Biden said. „Extraordinary brutality from Russian forces and mercenaries. They’ve committed depravities, crimes against humanity.”
„They’ve targeted civilians with death and destruction, used rape as a weapon of war, stolen Ukrainian children,” he said, adding that „no-one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people.”
In this context, the US president said there will be a new round of sanctions on Russia and efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.
„And we’re going to announce more sanctions this week together with our partners and will hold accountable those who are responsible for this war and we will seek justice for the war crimes and crimes against humanity continuing to be committed by the Russians,” he said.
Recalling his Monday visit to the Ukrainian capital and his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Biden said that the Ukrainian resolve was strong.
„One year ago the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv, well I’ve just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report: Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and, most important, it stands free!,” Biden said.
„When President Putin ordered his tanks to roll into Ukraine, he thought we would roll over. He was wrong,” he said.
Biden also pledged continued support for Ukraine.
„The United States has assembled a worldwide coalition of more than 50 nations to get critical weapons and supplies to the brave Ukrainian fighters on the front lines, air defense systems, artillery, ammunition, tanks, armored vehicles. The European Union and its member states have stepped up with unprecedented commitment to Ukraine,” he said.
Biden went on to thank the Polish people for accepting a huge wave of Ukrainian refugees.
„Poland is hosting more than 1.5 million refugees from this war,” he said. „God bless your generosity. Your willingness to open your hearts and your home is extraordinary.”
Biden has come for a two-day visit to Warsaw. On Wednesday, he will meet with leaders of the so-called Bucharest Nine, a group of nine Nato members on the bloc’s eastern flank. (PAP)
gim
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/635400-biden-says-nato-common-defence-rock-solid