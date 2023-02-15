The European Parliament today adopted a resolution, initiated by ECR Foreign Affairs Coordinator Anna Fotyga, urging the Georgian authorities to pardon and release ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili.
The former President has remained in a Georgian prison since October 2021, when he returned from exile. His health has been rapidly deteriorating since the beginning of his imprisonment. MEPs expressed deep concern about the deteriorating health of Mr Saakashvili and have therefore called on the Georgian authorities to provide him with adequate medical treatment and to respect his fundamental rights and personal dignity.
“Europe is following the health of the third president of Georgia with concern. The whole world was able to assess his condition thanks to the recordings of the last interrogation, we saw alarming photos from the hospital. These images only please Putin”, Ms Fotyga said.
577 MEPs voted for the resolution, 33 were against and 26 abstained. The debate was held in the January session.
gim, source: ECR
