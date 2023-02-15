Biden to Poland to thank for allied aid, White House says. "He will encourage Poles to continue their efforts to aid Ukraine"

autor: PAP/EPA
autor: PAP/EPA

US President Joe Biden will visit Poland because he wants to personally thank Polish head of state Andrzej Duda for Poland’s support of Ukraine in its war with Russia and the Poles’ mass-scale aid to Ukrainian war refugees, the White House said on Monday.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, said Poland played an important role in international efforts to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Kirby said that during his visit, Biden will encourage Poles to continue their efforts to aid Ukraine.

Kirby called Poland a steadfast ally and a great help to Ukraine, among others in admitting several million war refugees.

Kirby also said Poland was „a good host” for US forces stationed on its territory.

President Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22. (PAP)

gim

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...