US President Joe Biden will visit Poland because he wants to personally thank Polish head of state Andrzej Duda for Poland’s support of Ukraine in its war with Russia and the Poles’ mass-scale aid to Ukrainian war refugees, the White House said on Monday.
John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, said Poland played an important role in international efforts to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
Kirby said that during his visit, Biden will encourage Poles to continue their efforts to aid Ukraine.
Kirby called Poland a steadfast ally and a great help to Ukraine, among others in admitting several million war refugees.
Kirby also said Poland was „a good host” for US forces stationed on its territory.
President Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22. (PAP)
gim
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/634574-biden-to-poland-to-thank-for-allied-aid-white-house-says