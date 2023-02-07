A team of 76 Polish search and rescue specialists arrived in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning to help in rescue and relief operations after the south-east of the country and northern Syria were hit by a major earthquake on Monday morning.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose to 4,800 on Tuesday morning, and the World Health Organisation has warned that it could reach 20,000.
The team’s commander, Grzegorz Borowiec, told PAP the unit was now travelling to the south-eastern town of Adiyaman. Borowiec said he did not know when he and his team would reach the town, as many roads were blocked, forcing them to take detours.
The group consists of 76 rescuers, five paramedics and eight rescue dogs. Their main job will be searching for survivors under the rubble of ruined buildings. The operation is scheduled to last seven days, the maximum duration of rescue missions. (PAP)
gim
