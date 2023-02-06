President appoints new commander of armed forces. "This is a huge task which is now being implemented"

autor: PAP/Mateusz Marek
autor: PAP/Mateusz Marek

President Andrzej Duda has appointed General Wieslaw Kukula, until recently commander of Poland’s Territorial Defence Force (WOT), the new commander-in-chief of the Polish Armed Forces.

General Kukula will replace General Jaroslaw Mika.

President Duda also appointed General Maciej Klisz as the new commander of Poland’s Territorial Defence Force (WOT), a post vacated by Kukula at the end of 2022.

Addressing the gathering, President Duda said that the Polish army had to be well-equipped, well-trained, efficient, strong and organised in order „to deter every potential aggressor.”

This is a huge task which is now being implemented and whose implementation must never stop,” Duda said.

The two newly-appointed commanders will assume their duties on Tuesday, February 7.

Klisz was Kukula’s former second-in-command and has been WOT’s acting commander since Kukula’s departure.

Kukula commanded the WOT force from 2016. In earlier years he served with Polish units in Iraq and commanded a special forces unit. (PAP)

gim

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...