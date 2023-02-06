President Andrzej Duda has appointed General Wieslaw Kukula, until recently commander of Poland’s Territorial Defence Force (WOT), the new commander-in-chief of the Polish Armed Forces.
General Kukula will replace General Jaroslaw Mika.
President Duda also appointed General Maciej Klisz as the new commander of Poland’s Territorial Defence Force (WOT), a post vacated by Kukula at the end of 2022.
Addressing the gathering, President Duda said that the Polish army had to be well-equipped, well-trained, efficient, strong and organised in order „to deter every potential aggressor.”
„This is a huge task which is now being implemented and whose implementation must never stop,” Duda said.
The two newly-appointed commanders will assume their duties on Tuesday, February 7.
Klisz was Kukula’s former second-in-command and has been WOT’s acting commander since Kukula’s departure.
Kukula commanded the WOT force from 2016. In earlier years he served with Polish units in Iraq and commanded a special forces unit. (PAP)
gim
