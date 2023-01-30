Why did the PO-PSL government led by Donald Tusk cancel the debt to Gazprom, why did it want to sell the Mažeikiai refinery to the Russians, or why did it liquidate military units in the east
— these are some of the 10 questions posed by PiS MEPs Tomasz Poręba and Jacek Saryusz-Wolski on Friday.
10 questions for Tusk
At a press conference in Warsaw on Friday, PiS MEP Tomasz Poręba, along with MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, presented 10 questions to the head of the PO, former prime minister of the 2007-2014 PO-PSL government Donald Tusk.
1) Why did you resign from the installation of the U.S. missile shield in 2008-2009?
2) Why did the PO-PSL government under your leadership cancelled 1 billion 200 million zlotys to the Russian company Gazprom in 2010?
3) Why did the PO-PSL government under your leadership approved a gas contract with Gazprom up to 2037, making Poland completely dependent on Russian energy?
4) Why didn’t the PO-PSL government under your leadership block the creation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, but blocked Baltic Pipe?
5) Why did the government you led wanted to sell the Mažeikiai refinery to the Russians?
6) Why did the PO-PSL government under your leadership wanted to sell the Lotos group to the Russians?
7) Why did the PO-PSL government you led never reached the threshold for funding the Polish Army at the level specified in the budget law, i.e. 2 percent of GDP, between 2008 and 2013? At the time, the level fluctuated between 1.76-1.89 percent of GDP.
8) Why did the PO-PSL government led by you liquidated military units in the east?
9) Why did the PO-PSL government you headed allowed the release of data of Belarusian oppositionists exposing them to a penal colony and confiscation of property?
10) Why did you give the Smolensk investigation into the hands of the Russians?
MEP Poręba stressed that these questions not only concern the past, but the foreign, energy, military, and army policies of Donald Tusk’s government.
We are hoping that Donald Tusk will find the courage, not bury his head in the sand, and answer these questions to us
— he added.
