Poles second-largest foreign-born group in England, Wales

autor: PAP/EPA
autor: PAP/EPA

Poles are now the second-largest foreign-born population in England and Wales, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.

In 2001, according to the ONS, Poles were the 18th biggest foreign-born group.

The rise in the Polish-born population is largely attributable to Poland’s accession to the the EU in 2004.

According to ONS, in 2021 the Polish-born population in England and Wales numbered 743,085. (PAP)

mb/md/jch

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...