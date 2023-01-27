Poles second-largest foreign-born group in England, Wales

Poles are now the second-largest foreign-born population in England and Wales, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.
In 2001, according to the ONS, Poles were the 18th biggest foreign-born group.
The rise in the Polish-born population is largely attributable to Poland’s accession to the the EU in 2004.
According to ONS, in 2021 the Polish-born population in England and Wales numbered 743,085. (PAP)
mb/md/jch
