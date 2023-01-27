Nearly half of Poles support changes to the Election Code aimed at raising turnout, according to a poll by the Social Changes studio, commissioned by the website wPolityce.pl. The Law and Justice party's electorate are among those who are particularly supportive of the solutions proposed by the Law and Justice party. The voters of the Civic Coalition are highly critical.
According to the authors of the draft, the changes are intended to increase access to voting stations for residents of small towns. Among other things, it involves free transportation for voters in municipalities lacking public transportation, as well as changes related to the way in which the members of the regional commissions determine the results of the vote. Also, new voting stations are to be established in small towns.
According to our survey, the establishment of such new voting places and the facilitation of transportation to polling sites are supported by 48 percent of those surveyed.
21 percent of those taking part in the vote have no opinion on the matter.
As many as 81 percent of United Right voters support the proposed changes. The voters of the Civic Coalition are against, with as many as 62 percent objecting. The position of the voters of Poland 2050 is split roughly 50-50.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method from December 30, 2022 to January 2, 2023, on an online panel, with a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1051 people took part in the survey.
Tłum.K.J.
