Poland’s president has said the country was a focal point and had a strong presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Andrzej Duda said Poland’s presence at the event was important as it promoted the country, built its image and showed that it mattered.
Speaking on the state-owned TVP TV channel on Friday, Duda said of the event: „It was a good forum for us, for Poland.”
Duda said the Polish House, a pavilion devoted to meetings and discussions focusing on the country, had attracted lots of people, especially foreign guests.
„We conducted various panels, discussions, meetings,” Duda said. „A great deal happened and it was a great promotion of Poland here at the World Economic Forum.”
The president went on to thank the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin and other members of the government for travelling to Davos to take part in the events, which he said had raised the atmosphere at the Polish House and made Poland „the centre of attention.”
„It was very important because that is simply a promotion of our country,” he said. „It is also building the Polish image, showing that we count. This year Poland had a strong presence here in Davos.”
Duda went on to stress the importance of arming Ukraine.
„Most probably in the course of the coming weeks, freshly mobilised Russian units will be sent to Ukraine, if we want Ukraine to defend itself against a further mass Russian attack, we must help them and send military support there,” he said.
The president added that he hoped his appeals for increased aid for Ukraine, which he made at Davos, would be heeded. He said it was widely known that in recent months Russia had been mobilising soldiers nationwide and that this probably heralded a fresh offensive.
(PAP) ej/mb
