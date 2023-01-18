The year 2022 was marked by the shadow of war. Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine shocked the whole world. However, the Polish state and our nation stood up to the challenge. We rushed to help: militarily, politically, diplomatically, humanitarianly, medically, and financially. Poland has passed the historically important test.
According to a survey by the Social Changes studio, conducted on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl, more than two-thirds of Poles are proud of the help we have provided to the struggling Ukraine.
The following question was asked in our survey:
Are you proud of the support Poland has provided to the fighting Ukraine?
The answer „definitely yes” or „rather yes” was chosen by as many as 67 percent of respondents.
18 percent do not feel a sense of pride on this account.
15 percent have no opinion on the matter.
The voters of the United Right are the most proud of the assistance provided to our neighbour (85 percent), but the differences between the electorates of the largest parties are not significant.
Let’s hope that the coming year will bring a fair and decent peace to Europe. Hopefully Ukraine will defend its independence and territorial integrity. And may the aggressors pay for their crimes.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method from December 23 to 27, 2022, on an online panel with a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1054 people took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/630643-poles-are-proud-of-the-support-to-the-fighting-ukraine