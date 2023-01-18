White House shares Poland's concerns over Belarus entering war in Ukraine. "Washington is closely watching"

autor: PAP/EPA
autor: PAP/EPA

The White House’s National Security Council spokesman said that the United States shares Poland’s concerns over Belarusian support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

There are fears that Belarus, Russia’s close ally, could join the invasion of Ukraine.

John Kirby on Wednesday said that Washington is closely watching the military cooperation between the two countries.

However, Kirby also added that at present the United States sees no signs that Belarus intends to physically enter the war. (PAP)

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź 2 audiobooki w prezencie! Sprawdź

Studio TV

W tym miejscu za chwilę pojawią się komentarze...