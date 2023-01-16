Adopting the euro in Croatia confirmed that giving up one’s own currency always involves a wave of price hikes. This has been the experience of other nations as well, such as the Slovaks and Lithuanians. Prices are rising, matching levels in Western Europe. Wages, unfortunately, are not catching up.
According to a survey by the Social Changes studio, commissioned by wPolityce.pl, Poles also believe that the introduction of the euro would mainly bring higher prices.
In our survey, we asked the following question:
What impact do you think the abandonment of the zloty and the introduction of the Euro in Poland would have on the prices of products and services?
The largest group of respondents - as many as 61 percent - felt that the adoption of the Euro would result in higher prices.
According to 11 percent. - there would be a decrease in prices.
4 percent believe that prices would not change.
In the opinion of 24 percent. - „it is difficult to say.”
Price increases as a result of adopting the euro are a concern for the electorates of all major political parties.
It is worth noting that abandoning the national currency not only means raising prices, but also getting rid of key economic policy tools. The euro consolidates differences, making it impossible for poorer countries to catch up with the richest. This is because monetary policy is conducted in the interests of the largest and richest countries in the Union, primarily Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method from January 6 to 9, 2023, on an online panel, on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1056 people took part in the survey.
