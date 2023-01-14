„Macron thought that if he called Putin, he would be offered a place at the table of the superpowers. But it turned out not to be, and both the French and the Germans finally realised this, so they decided to change their front. I hope that they will no longer go back to looking for a compromise with Russia, but will strive - together with the United States - rather for such solutions that will make Ukraine win this war”
— General Waldemar Skrzypczak, former commander of the Land Forces, told the portal wPolityce.pl.
wPolityce.pl: The United States continues to help Ukraine - both financially and militarily. This time jointly with France and Germany. What is the reason for this change of stance by Berlin and Paris?
Gen. Waldemar Skrzypczak: First of all, they have noticed that their policy of concessions and seeking a compromise with Moscow, leads nowhere. It is clear that they have finally understood that this is not the policy of the future for Europe and they have deviated very strongly from the general European trend, i.e. absolute support for Ukraine.
Today, it seems there is no longer any doubt that Ukraine’s chances of victory in this war must be multiplied with everyone’s help.
The Germans and the French have understood that this is an opportunity for them as well. For until now they thought that a compromise with Moscow would allow them to find their place in the new system of powers, the new geopolitical set-up. Everyone today is looking for a place at this table of powers. The French, who have long since ceased to be a superpower, are also looking for their place. Macron thought that if he called Putin, he would get that place at the table of superpowers. But it turned out that he didn’t, and both the French and the Germans finally understood that, so they decided to change their front. I hope that they will no longer return to looking for a compromise with Russia, but will instead seek - together with the United States - solutions to ensure that Ukraine wins this war.
There is also an interesting situation with the Patriot kits from Germany. However, they will find their way to Ukraine.
In general, of the Patriots that the Germans have declared, one of them will remain in Poland and - to the best of my knowledge - it is compatible with NATO systems, while the one that Berlin has decided to send to Ukraine will be deprived of the systems that control NATO equipment, so as to prevent them from someday falling into the hands of a potential enemy.
The Germans have evidently changed their front and understood that by joint forces, with joint support for Ukraine, it is possible to win against Russia.
The political game is not always consistent with the policy pursued within NATO. It is clear that the Germans and the French, who are after all members of NATO too, have not always played on the same team as Poland. Apparently, they have finally come to their senses and realised that they found themselves on the periphery of NATO. This has forced them to change their policy.
Will the French and Germans also seek to have a say in possible peace negotiations?
Certainly, because they remember their participation in the Minsk agreements and they aspire to the same seat at the table. Personally, however, I believe that they should have no place at the table and that Ukraine must not allow the authors of the Minsk agreements, which are humiliating towards Ukraine, to sit at the table, so as not to give them the opportunity to humiliate Ukraine once again. Actually, it is my opinion that only the big players, mainly the United States and China, should sit at this table, because they are the only ones able to prevail over Putin.
In this change in Germany’s attitude, can we also see a role for Poland?
Certainly yes. The Germans have recognised that Poland is clearly committed to support Ukraine and, together with the United States, is rising to become a power in Europe. For the Germans, we are an excellent economic partner, and it seems that the growing potential - not necessarily military, because we will not invade Germany, after all - but the economic one is changing their political attitude towards Poland, and that is perhaps the reason for this change.
What is your assessment of the chances of the war ending this year and of the Ukrainian victory?
In my opinion it will end this year because everyone is tired and everybody will seek solutions. In the case of the Russians these will be military solutions; Ukraine will defend itself. The Russians are now building up a lead and they need to be prevented from any offensive at the moment. The Ukrainian army must continue to be re-equipped so that it has the capacity to block a Russian offensive and prevent the invaders from carrying out Putin’s plan, which is detaching part of eastern Ukraine from the Ukrainian state.
If that Russian offensive can be broken down in late February/early March or already in the spring, the Russians will sit down at the negotiating table and it will be possible to impose conditions on them.
Tłum. K.J.
