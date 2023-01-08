The German idea of ending the war in Ukraine poses a threat to Poland’s security. Their goal is to save Russia, not to defeat it. This is why they only pretend to help Ukraine. A quick peace, at the expense of Ukraine, would not only save Moscow’s face, but would give Russia time to restore its military potential and attack in a few years’ time, when the US is far more involved in the Asia-Pacific. By then, the Americans will not be able to get as involved in Europe as they are now. In order to achieve a quick peace in Ukraine, it is necessary for Poland to reduce its own involvement in helping Ukraine.
What is needed is an authority that recognises German leadership of Europe (Tusk thanking Berlin for its „blessed” leadership of Europe) and implements its strategy towards Ukraine and Russia. As was the case in 2014 when Minister Sikorski threatened the Ukrainians and forced their capitulation to Russian claims. The use of Poland for such a disgraceful policy is designed to make Poland responsible for blackmailing Ukraine, forcing it to make concessions and saving Berlin’s face.
This also represents the idea of oppressing Poland under the German thumb. For this reason, supporting German policy, which is already pursuing a course of destroying Polish policy and blocking Polish development opportunities behind the screen of the European Union (blocking the development of nuclear energy, attempting to block the expansion of the Świnoujście port, the waterway on the Oder, destroying the Polish coal power industry, etc.) is a manifestation of thoughtlessness and mental enslavement.
Tłum. K.J.
