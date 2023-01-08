On Tuesday, 29 November, the ceremonial unveiling of the mural at Bohaterów Września Avenue in Warsaw was carried out by the Head of the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Repression, Minister Jan Józef Kasprzyk, Vice Presidents of the Board of the Polish National Foundation Michał Góras and Cezary Andrzej Jurkiewicz, and the Mayor of Ochota District Dorota Stegienka.
„The Polish National Foundation joined in the preparation and creation of the mural. We hope that it will serve as a historical and educational attraction and contribute directly to the promotion of national tradition, the shaping of Polishness and patriotic behaviour. Through a modern form of expression, we want to contribute to the development of national and civic awareness”
— Michal Góras, Vice-President of the Polish National Foundation, said during the ceremony.
Redoubt No. 54, commonly known as Ordon’s Redoubt (Reduta Ordona), was the most advanced part of Warsaw’s fortifications on the outskirts of the city. The day before the attack, General Józef Bem, commander of the defence of Warsaw, ordered the redoubt to be defended at all costs. And in case of failure, the commander, Lt. Julian Konstanty Ordon, was ordered to blow up the fortifications. This is what happened when the Russians surrounded the redoubt and then broke inside, making it impossible for the defenders of the facility to retreat. Many Polish soldiers sacrificed their lives to prevent the enemy from getting hold of the ammunition stored there.
The design of the mural depicts soldiers from the November Uprising as well as contemporary equipment and uniforms. It was created to commemorate the heroes of the battle fought on 6 September 1831 during the November Uprising. The aim of the project is to restore due honour to the defenders of the Redoubt, as well as to provide historical education for children and young people and to foster a sense of patriotism in young people.
„Public space requires wise management of socially important topics. The Polish National Foundation joined the historical mural project with the desire to aestheticise the urban fabric and, above all, to educate all potential recipients of this important message. We should remember that Street Art is no longer an avant-garde expression of art, but it has become a fully-fledged form of communication, so that through a visual work of art history can reach the young generation”
— stated the President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation, Dr Marcin Zarzecki.
