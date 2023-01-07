Tuesday 8 November saw the Polish premiere of the film „Prophet” („Prorok”), made by Michał Kondrat and the St Maximilian Kolbe Film Foundation.
„Prophet” is a feature film portraying Blessed Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, the Primate of Poland, who, after years of internment by the communist authorities, once again stands as the head of the Church in Poland.
The film shows both well-known and not so well-known chapters from the life of Blessed Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński - in this role remarkably similar to the Primate, Sławomir Grzymkowski - against the background of important historical events for Poland, such as the celebration of the Millennium of the Baptism of Poland in 1966 or the events in the Tricity in December 1970.
„The Polish National Foundation has supported the foreign distribution of the ‘Prophet’ production. This is yet another commitment of the PFN to Polish cinematography abroad. We are convinced that by being active in audiovisual culture, it is through films that we can disseminate various themes concerning Polish history. Our previous cooperation with the producers and directors responsible for „The Prophet” was very fruitful, and above all led to the success of the previous film „Love and Mercy” on the challenging American market. The present film story allows us to present to the international audience the figure of Blessed Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, and through the prism of his biography - the fight against the communist regime and the December events on the Baltic Coast”
— said Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
The Primate of Poland is portrayed as an unshakeable leader having no fear of entering into discourse with the communists who want to destroy the Church in Poland, and at the same time as a man of unwavering faith, able to see beyond and deeper than his opponents. The values of freedom, love and human dignity promoted by the Blessed become, in a way, the cause of the fall of communism in Poland.
The Polish National Foundation has supported the promotion and distribution of the film in the United States. „The Prophet” will be screened across the United States in major multiplex chains, in over 500 cinemas. In addition, it will be shown at numerous meetings attended by the American hierarchy of the Catholic Church, diplomatic representatives and journalists.
„The film ‘Prophet’ is a unique opportunity to promote the figure of the Polish Blessed - Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, Primate of Poland, a hero who was not afraid to negotiate autonomously with the communist authorities, and through the prism of his life, to promote Poland, Polish history, values and culture. It is a film about the universal values of love, friendship, dialogue and honesty. These values are universal, independent of cultural, social and political circles,”
— said Vice President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation Michał Góras.
This is yet one more of many activities supported by the Polish National Foundation on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Poland’s regaining independence.
Tłum.K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/629196-polish-premiere-of-the-film-prophet